‘Alien: Isolation’ sequel in the works

A sequel to Alien: Isolation has been officially confirmed, marking an exciting development for fans of the acclaimed survival horror game. Creative director Alistair Hope, who helmed the original title, made the announcement in a celebratory post for the game’s 10th anniversary. Released in 2014, Alien: Isolation followed Amanda Ripley, daughter of Ellen Ripley, as she navigated the terrifying space station Sevastopol while being hunted by a relentless Xenomorph. The game received widespread praise for its intense atmosphere, immersive visuals, and sophisticated AI, earning it a loyal following.

Hope took to social media to thank the fanbase for their continued support over the years, stating, “We have heard your distress calls loud and clear.” He confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel is now in early development, though no gameplay footage or further details have been revealed.

The announcement comes at a time when the Alien franchise is experiencing renewed success. The recent release of Alien: Romulus was a hit, grossing over $300 million at the global box office, further fueling interest in the series. Additionally, Alien: Earth, an FX TV series set before the events of Prometheus, is slated for release in 2025.

For Creative Assembly, this news follows a challenging period that included the cancellation of Hyenas and layoffs at the studio. However, with Alien: Isolation 2 now confirmed and other projects like a Total War Star Wars game reportedly in the works, the UK-based developer is clearly planning a major comeback.

