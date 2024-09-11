Alia Bhatt to make debut at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is set to make her debut at the Paris Fashion Week 2024. Alia, as the global brand ambassador for French personal care brand L’Oréal Paris, will walk the ramp at the Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris on September 23 at the prestigious Place de l’Opéra.

In its seventh iteration, Le Défilé ‘Walk Your Worth’ will celebrate sisterhood, and the synergy between beauty expertise and fashion, said a press note.

Alia will be joined by the brand’s international ambassadors including Aishwarya Rai, Leïla Bekhti, Marie Bochet, Cindy Bruna, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Luma Grothe, Kendall Jenner, Liya Kebede, Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Bebe Vio and Yseult.

“Firsts are always special, and I am deeply honoured to walk for Le Défilé with L’Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week. Being among such inspiring, powerful and confident women is such a moment of pride for me and I can’t wait to join them at this platform that celebrates sisterhood and empowerment.” Alia Bhatt said in a statement.

On the film front, Alia has Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, in offing. The jailbreak action drama co-starring Vedang Raina releases on October 11.

