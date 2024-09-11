GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alia Bhatt to make debut at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Alia will be walk the ramp at the Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris on September 23 at the prestigious Place de l’Opéra

Published - September 11, 2024 02:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is set to make her debut at the Paris Fashion Week 2024. Alia, as the global brand ambassador for French personal care brand L’Oréal Paris, will walk the ramp at the Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris on September 23 at the prestigious Place de l’Opéra.

‘Jigra’ teaser trailer: Alia Bhatt turns hero to jailbreak brother Vedang Raina

In its seventh iteration, Le Défilé ‘Walk Your Worth’ will celebrate sisterhood, and the synergy between beauty expertise and fashion, said a press note.

Alia will be joined by the brand’s international ambassadors including Aishwarya Rai, Leïla Bekhti, Marie Bochet, Cindy Bruna, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Luma Grothe, Kendall Jenner, Liya Kebede, Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Bebe Vio and Yseult.

“Firsts are always special, and I am deeply honoured to walk for Le Défilé with L’Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week. Being among such inspiring, powerful and confident women is such a moment of pride for me and I can’t wait to join them at this platform that celebrates sisterhood and empowerment.” Alia Bhatt said in a statement.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzles at Kering Foundation dinner in New York City

On the film front, Alia has Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, in offing. The jailbreak action drama co-starring Vedang Raina releases on October 11.

Published - September 11, 2024 02:31 pm IST

Related Topics

Indian cinema / English cinema / fashion / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.