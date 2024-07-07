GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan put up a grand show at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

Real-life couple and ‘Brahmastra’ co-stars Alia and Ranbir shook a leg with Akash Ambani on the latter’s song ‘Show Me The Thumka’ from the 2023 movie ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’

Updated - July 07, 2024 12:57 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 12:56 pm IST

PTI
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt at the Sangeet ceremony of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani with Industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant, at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai on Friday.

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt at the Sangeet ceremony of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani with Industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant, at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities saw film stars Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor light up the stage with back-to-back memorable performances.

In attendance were the who's who of the entertainment industry and sports arena, including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor as well as cricket stars MS Dhoni and members of the T20 World Cup winning team Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Surya Kumar Yadav.

The vibe was easy and the mood was light, according to several videos from the much-talked about event trending on social media.

One of the highlights of the star-studded gala was Salman and Anant's performance on the superstar's hit song Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai from Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.." (2000). The duo entered the stage on a ATV bike and what followed was an entertaining act by Salman on the track with the to-be-groom trying to match the star's steps.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan poses for a photo at the Sangeet ceremony of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani with Industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant, at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai on Friday.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan poses for a photo at the Sangeet ceremony of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani with Industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant, at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Ranveer gave an energising performance on the foot-tapping number Ishq Di Gali Vich No Entry from the 2005 multi-starrer No Entry.

Real-life couple and Brahmastra co-stars Alia and Ranbir shook a leg with Akash Ambani on the latter's song Show Me The Thumka from the 2023 movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya and Veer Pahariya can be seen dancing to the song Maria Maria from Partner (2007), starring Salman and Govinda in the lead.

In another video from the event, celebrity couples Madhuri Dixit Nene-Sriram Nene and Vidya Balan-Siddharth Roy Kapur were seen chatting away animatedly with Mukesh Ambani, father of the groom.

Dressed in traditional finery, the entire Ambani family danced to Deewangi Deewangi, the party anthem from 2007's Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

The performance opened with Akash and entrepreneur Anand Piramal, Isha Ambani's husband, on the stage. They were soon joined by their wives Shloka Mehta and Isha.

Matriarch Nita Ambani entered next, followed by Mukesh Ambani who waved to the audience. Anant and Radhika then stepped on to the stage to dance along with the clan.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Atlee, Priya Atlee, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan were also present at the sangeet.

After months-long pre-wedding festivities, Anant and Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will finally tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai.

The celebrations kickstarted on March 1 in Gujarat's Jamnagar, known for the world's largest refinery, which is owned by Reliance Industries.

Previously, pop diva Rihanna performed at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Last month, singer Katy Perry, pop group Backstreet Boys and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed at the couple's cruise tour party in Italy and the South of France.

