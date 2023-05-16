HamberMenu
Alia Bhatt dazzles in black at Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul

The Bollywood star made her first appearance at Gucci’s fashion show in Seoul, since being named the brand’s global ambassador

May 16, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Alia Bhatt at the Gucci Cruise 2024

Alia Bhatt at the Gucci Cruise 2024 | Photo Credit: Vogue India/Instagram

Alia Bhatt, who became the first Indian to be named the global brand ambassador for Gucci last week, made her appearance at the Gucci Cruise 2024, in Seoul. This is her maiden appearance as the global ambassador for the Italian luxury brand.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star dazzled in a black outfit with a polka dot cutout detail. But the show-stealer was the transparent bag in her hand: a Gucci Jackie 1961. She completed the little black dress look with a slick back ponytail parted down the middle.

Alia Bhatt poses for a photograph with Thai superstar Davikah Hoorne, in Seoul, South Korea on Monday

Alia Bhatt poses for a photograph with Thai superstar Davikah Hoorne, in Seoul, South Korea on Monday | Photo Credit: ANI

Recently named the global ambassador, the Bollywood star took to social media to express happiness at being able to represent the iconic fashion brand. “Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together,” she had sad.

The Gucci 2024 fashion show is being held at the Gyeongbokgung Palace to honour the brand’s 25 year milestone since opening its first store in South Korea. Also in attendance were other brand ambassadors of the House, including K-pop singer Hanni and Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson.

