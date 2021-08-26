People will appreciate Paris’ journey in ‘See’, says Alfre Woodard

26 August 2021 17:23 IST

Veteran actor Alfre Woodard talks about exploring more of her role as the commanding advisor Paris in season two of Apple TV+ series ‘See’ and why she is proud of her co-star Jason Momoa

“The characters in See season two do not see the past coming to haunt them, but the past coming to be resolved,” remarks actor Alfre Woodard. The veteran actor is the picture of ‘composed’ as she speaks with The Hindu over a video call about how it has been a long time coming for the new episodes.

Woodard plays one of the series’ central characters, Paris, who is a fan-favourite for her commanding tone and loving nature. Having starred in Fatherhood this year alongside Kevin Hart, as well as Annabelle (2014), Clemency and Juanita (2019) and Desperate Housewives series, Woodard is no stranger to playing strong women who are often faced with tough choices.

See stars Jason Momoa as a tribal leader Baba Voss whose Alkenny tribe dwells in the mountains; Woodard as Paris, the clan’s advisor; and Sylvia Hoeks as Queen Kane, who is known as the Divine Ruler and is an enemy of the Alkenny tribe. In this eerie setting of a distant future, everyone has lost their ability to see and the world is shaken up when a set of twins are born with sight.

Woodard, 68, and her castmates had to learn how to navigate the story as innately visually-challenged characters, in efforts to ensure their movements were natural, communicative and did not look rehearsed. “In cinema, we are taught the eyes are the windows to the soul,” recalls Woodard, “so I wondered how audiences will know what I’m thinking, if I’m not channelling through my eyes? We learned very quickly that we can behold people with our entire bodies, by being in control of the muscles in our bodies to learn this new language.”

She adds that for two months before production of the first season, they trained intensely in how to hone this skill. “After a season of See, I had to train myself back to looking at people when they were talking, and they often thought I wasn’t paying attention,” she chuckles.

In season one, Paris was quickly established as a central character given her strong ties to Momoa’s Baba. Speaking on Paris’ storyline in season two, she elaborates, “I didn’t have any hopes in particular, but I did intend to go deeper.” The second season started production in early 2020 and had to be halted due to Coronavirus. “During the shut-down, a lot of things evolved to the point that, when we came back in September, we had even more direction of where we wanted to take Paris. People are going to appreciate her journey; we learn more about who she was before Alkenny, just as we find out about the boyhood traumas that Baba and his younger brother Edo endured.”

‘Jason is not just an action star’

Woodard has nothing but love for co-star Momoa, whom she describes as “one of the physically strongest people with the softest hand” despite “Baba and Edo being behemoths of men who are powerful and driven to speak in violence – especially Baba when necessary.” She adds that Momoa is “incredibly compassionate and tender, and a good guy. In September, we were all so hungry to come back and embrace, but we were so grateful to just come back and work and be together. I’m so proud of Jason because he discovered that, in season one, he was an actor, not just an action star. He was game to plunge into some emotional work in season two.”

Alfre Woodard as Paris with Jason Momoa as Baba Voss in ‘See’ season 1; on Apple TV+. | Photo Credit: Apple Inc

See has many parallels with what is going on with the world — or even what could happen. Aside from the dystopian overtones, there is the idea of the masses laying a lot of trust in prophetic figures. In See, said prophetic figure is a heretic named Jerlamarel (Joshua Henry) who preaches sight. At a later point in season one, it is revealed he is supported by Paris.

How does Woodard feel about portraying such a complex relationship? Explaining that in season two, Jerlamarel alters Paris’ outlook on life, she adds in excitement, “He forces her into new understandings. I won’t say if [Joshua and I] are even together on camera (laughs) but Jerlamarel forces movement from Paris; she is still on the twins-related mission that she promised him in season one — and we’ll learn more about it in season two. She has a strong relationship with these sighted kids as she does with Maghra (the twins’ mother). She doesn’t have an umbilical bond with them so she can be more direct as they are young adults, navigating the world with adult challenges. I have adult children and you can’t tell them what to do and shouldn’t!”

Season Two of See is streaming from August 27 on Apple TV+.