Alexandra Daddario expecting first child with husband Andrew Form

The actor said she is “overjoyed” to be pregnant after she previously experienced a pregnancy loss

Published - July 11, 2024 03:12 pm IST

PTI
Alexandra Daddario attends the Movado Private Brunch In Berlin on May 31, 2017, in Berlin, Germany.

Alexandra Daddario attends the Movado Private Brunch In Berlin on May 31, 2017, in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: ANDREAS RENTZ

The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario is set to welcome her first child with her television and film producer husband Andrew Form.

The actor made the announcement in an interview with Vogue magazine, published on Wednesday. According to the magazine, Daddario had been keeping her pregnancy under wraps for six months.

The fascinating, long-suffering women of ‘The White Lotus’

The actor, also known for thePercy Jackson films and Baywatch, said she is "overjoyed" to be pregnant after she previously experienced a pregnancy loss.

"It's long and complicated, so I don't want to be too specific. Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you've been through them.

"I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn't understand fully before. It's very, very painful," she told the outlet.

Vogue also posted the announcement on its official Instagram page, sharing several pictures of Daddario cradling her baby bump.

While it's her first baby, it will be Form's third child. The producer was previously married to actor Jordana Brewster, with whom he shares sons Rowan and Julian.

Daddario, 38, and Form, 55, tied the knot in 2022.

English cinema / World cinema

