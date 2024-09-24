Alan Walker interview: Iconic Norwegian DJ reflects on his return to India for Sunburn’s Walkerworld Tour 2024

Ever the hoodie-clad musical savant who redefined the terms of digital anonymity with his idiosyncratic brand of electronic music, Alan Walker, is all set for his return to India this month.

As he gears up for his Walkerworld Tour, covering ten cities across the country, you get the sense he’s both pumped and slightly bewildered by his own trajectory. “India has always held a special place in my heart,” he muses, almost as if he’s still getting used to the idea that he’s now a global sensation. “There’s just something magical about the energy here — it’s hard not to fall in love with it. I love my Indian Walkers and I’m grateful for all the love and support!” It’s not exactly a surprise that his fans here are just as smitten.

Best known for his 2015 breakout hit “Faded,” the Norwegian DJ and producer is somewhat of an enigma, yet over the course of his career, he’s managed to cultivate a deeply personal connection with his audience. In the drowning of neon lights and thumping basslines, his concerts are less about the man behind the mask and more about the shared experience of the music itself.

Recalling a particularly electrifying moment from a previous gig in Mumbai, he says, “The entire audience was singing every word on my setlist. It was such a powerful and emotional moment. That kind of energy just doesn’t happen everywhere.” It’s this mutual passion that has made his return to India such an eagerly awaited event.

This time, Alan isn’t just touring, rather, he’s bringing us a more enveloping, multi-dimensional experience. The Walkerworld project, produced in collaboration with Sunburn, feels like an ambitious merging of melody and virtual reality that works towards this immersion. “The concept for Walkerworld in UEFN was born from my desire to merge music, gaming, and immersive experiences,” he explains. “Platforms like UEFN and Fortnite allow fans to engage with music on a deeper level, turning it into an experience.” One might call it a techno-utopian vision that has followed in the wake of Travis Scott and Ariana Grande’s virtual concerts in Fortnite, or perhaps, an homage to the virtual realms that shaped his early days as a bedroom producer.

Hailing from Bergen, Norway, the 27-year-old began his musical experiments on a laptop using good ‘ol FL Studio, learning the craft through YouTube tutorials. His fascination with the epic motifs of seasoned composers like Hans Zimmer and Steve Jablonsky, lent to his distinct sonic identity.

“I’ve always been captivated by how film scores craft emotional and vivid soundscapes, and it’s something I’m definitely interested in exploring,” he shares. This fascination with the more sweeping, cinematic elements has clearly heavily influenced his music, which is often darker and more minor in tonality compared to the buoyant beats of contemporary tropical house.

It’s not surprising then that Alan is open to following in the footsteps of EDM legends who turned towards film. “Combining my love for music with storytelling through film could be a thrilling new path for me. I admire how Daft Punk and Nine Inch Nails have explored this area, and I would love to follow in their footsteps,” he reveals. There’s a certain inevitability to this ambition, a sense that the grandeur of his tracks is destined to perhaps find a place on the silver screen some day.

A large part of Alan’s allure is his persona, or rather, the lack thereof. The mask, initially conceived as a nod to hacker culture and the gaming community, was a way to focus on the music, not the musician. “The mask has always been about more than just anonymity — it’s a symbol of unity and the idea that we’re all in this together,” he says. Yet, as he occasionally sheds this digital veil, the connection with his fans has only grown stronger. “Whether I’m rocking the mask or not, the vibe remains the same.”

Earlier this year, Alan got a taste of India’s feverish passion for cricket, having crafted an anthem for the IPL’s Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was his first real tryst with the sport, and by his account, an unexpectedly electric experience. “Meeting the legend of cricket, Virat Kohli, and the RCB women’s cricket team,” he says, “was a standout.”

As he prepares to take the Walkerworld Tour across India, hitting the likes of Pune, Shillong, and Hyderabad, Alan seems genuinely excited — not just for the shows, but for the cross-country experience. “Each city brings its own unique vibe,” he says. “I’ve heard great things about Bangalore and Hyderabad and I can’t wait to see how fans across different locations will react.”

The adventure that started for little Alan in his bedroom doesn’t seem like it’s slowing down anytime soon. His advice to the younger version of himself and perhaps to others aspiring to follow in his footsteps? “Stick to your roots and be yourself,” he asserts. “Hard work, persistence, and confidence in yourself can take you places you wouldn’t have imagined.”

The 10-city Walkerworld Tour in collaboration with Sunburn India, will begin on September 27 in Kolkata and will cover Shillong, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Pune, and Mumbai, before concluding in Hyderabad on October 20.

