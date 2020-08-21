Akshay Kumar to feature in ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’; episode to première on Sept 11

The show’s host tweeted that he has found a great adventure buddy in the Hindi film actor.

Actor Akshay Kumar is set to appear in the upcoming episode of adventure show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.

The much-anticipated episode of the show, hosted by Bear Grylls, will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus app and on September 14 on Discovery Channel. Akshay and Bear shared the motion poster of the episode on Twitter.

“You thinking I mad but mad only going into the wild. #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls @BearGrylls @DiscoveryPlusIn @DiscoveryIN,” the 52-year-old star wrote on Twitter.

Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few bette (madder) adventure buddies than the legendary @akshaykumar #KhiladiOnDiscovery #IntoTheWildwithBearGrylls @DiscoveryPlusIn @DiscoveryIN, he posted on the microblogging site.

Discovery Channel also unveiled the motion poster and announced the release date for the upcoming special episode on the social media platform.

Prior to Akshay, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstar Rajinikanth have accompanied Grylls on his adventures in the wilderness.