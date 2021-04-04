Entertainment

Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19 positive, in home quarantine

Akshay Kumar in ‘Bellbottom’  

Actor Akshay Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19. He confirmed the news on Twitter, and added that he is under home quarantine as per protocol.

"I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon!" he wrote on Twitter.

The actor was most recently shooting for the movie 'Ram Setu' in which he plays an archaeologist.

