Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1.21 crore for Haji Ali Dargah renovation project

Published - August 08, 2024 05:29 pm IST

One of the most recognisable landmarks of Mumbai, the Indo-Islamic architectural structure contains the tomb of Sayed Peer Haji Ali Shah Bukhari

PTI

Akshay Kumar visits the iconic Haji Ali shrine in Mumbai

Actor Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1.21 crore towards the Haji Ali Dargah renovation project, an official of the shrine's trust said on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Suhail Khandwani, the managing trustee of Haji Ali Dargah, shared the news of the actor's donation for the project in a post on social media platform X.

Khandwani also posted a video from Kumar's visit to the iconic shrine, where he prayed and also offered a chaddar.

"Bollywood Super Star Padmashri @akshaykumar generously took the responsibility for a section of the renovation expenses, amounting to Rs 1,21,00,000/- for the renovation work underway of Haji Ali Dargah.

"It was my honor as Managing Trustee with my entire team to welcomed the philanthropist. Duaa for his Late parents and the entire nation were made," Khandwani posted.

The official handle of the Haji Ali Dargah Trust also shared Khandwani's post on X.

One of the most recognisable landmarks of the city, the Indo-Islamic architectural structure contains the tomb of Sayed Peer Haji Ali Shah Bukhari.

Kumar, whose last few films including Sarfira, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, Selfiee, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj, and Bachchhan Pandey performed poorly at the box office, is currently awaiting the release of his latest Khel Khel Mein.

Co-starring Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan, the film is directed by Mudassar Aziz. It will be released in theatres on August 15.

