Akshay Kumar announces new game ‘FAU-G’ which supports Narendra Modi’s ‘Atma Nirbhar’ movement

04 September 2020 18:19 IST

The action multiplayer game ‘Fearless And United Guards’, which comes in the wake of the ban on ‘PUBG’, will also educate the players about the sacrifices of the Indian soldiers

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, on Friday, announced a multi-player game titled FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards, that will support PM Narendra Modi’s Atma Nirbhar movement.

The action game is set to be presented by the actor, and will also educate the players about the sacrifices of the Indian soldiers. He also added that 20 percent of the net revenue generated from the game would be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer trust.

Akshay Kumar wrote on social media, “Supporting PM @narendramodi’s Atma Nirbhar movement, proud to present a multiplayer action game, Fearless And United - Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to #BharatKeVeer Trust.” This is the actor's first gaming venture.

It is unclear yet if the game will be available on both mobile and desktop.

The news comes just a few days after the Indian government banned Tencent Games’ PUBG Mobile, along with 116 other applications, which left several users disappointed across the country.