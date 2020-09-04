Akshay Kumar announces new game ‘FAU-G’ which supports Narendra Modi’s ‘Atma Nirbhar’ movement

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, on Friday, announced a multi-player game titled FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards, that will support PM Narendra Modi’s Atma Nirbhar movement.
The action game is set to be presented by the actor, and will also educate the players about the sacrifices of the Indian soldiers. He also added that 20 percent of the net revenue generated from the game would be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer trust.
It is unclear yet if the game will be available on both mobile and desktop.
Akshay Kumar wrote on social media, “Supporting PM @narendramodi’s Atma Nirbhar movement, proud to present a multiplayer action game, Fearless And United - Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to #BharatKeVeer Trust.” This is the actor's first gaming venture.
The news comes just a few days after the Indian government banned Tencent Games’ PUBG Mobile, along with 116 other applications, which left several users disappointed across the country.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath