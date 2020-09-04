Entertainment

Akshay Kumar announces new game ‘FAU-G’ which supports Narendra Modi’s ‘Atma Nirbhar’ movement

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, on Friday, announced a multi-player game titled FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards, that will support PM Narendra Modi’s Atma Nirbhar movement.

The action game is set to be presented by the actor, and will also educate the players about the sacrifices of the Indian soldiers. He also added that 20 percent of the net revenue generated from the game would be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer trust.

It is unclear yet if the game will be available on both mobile and desktop.

Akshay Kumar wrote on social media, “Supporting PM @narendramodi’s Atma Nirbhar movement, proud to present a multiplayer action game, Fearless And United - Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to #BharatKeVeer Trust.” This is the actor's first gaming venture.

 

The news comes just a few days after the Indian government banned Tencent Games’ PUBG Mobile, along with 116 other applications, which left several users disappointed across the country.

