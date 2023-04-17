Akhil Akkineni wows fans with ‘wild' stunt 

April 17, 2023 02:19 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Actor Akhil Akkineni was in the city on April 16 (Sunday) to promote his upcoming movie ‘Agent’.

Amid loud cheers and hoots from the public, the actor performed a stunt by landing from the top of the PVP Mall, 172 feet high, using ropes. A poster of the movie was unveiled simultaneously in the background. The video of the actor performing the stunt has gone viral on social media.

The actor said that the trailer would be launched on April 18 at 7.30 p.m. in Kakinada.

Vehicular movement was affected for nearly an hour as people congregated near the mall to have a glimpse of the actor.

The movie, starring Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea and Sakshi Vaidya, is slated for theatrical release on April 28. The movie is directed by Surender Reddy of ‘Dhruva’ and ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ fame.