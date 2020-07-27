Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya test negative for COVID-19, discharged from Nanavati Hospital

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya

27 July 2020 17:48 IST

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are still being treated at the hospital

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have both tested negative for COVID-19, and been discharged after spending ten days at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Abhishek Bachchan revealed the news on Twitter, and added that he and father Amitabh Bachchan were still in the hospital. "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff," he tweeted.

The father-son duo are responding well to treatment, and could both be discharged later this week. Both Amitabh and Abhishek had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11, followed by Aishwarya and Aaradhya who tested positive a day later. Jaya Bachchan tested negative for the virus.