Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tie the knot; Wedding photos out

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are now married! The couple, who have been in a relationship for a while, got engaged earlier this March and tied the knot earlier today in a private ceremony. The actors shared photos from the wedding via their respective Instagram handles.

While Aditi wore a golden organza lehenga, Siddharth stuck to a simple kurta and veshthi for the ceremony. The couple captioned the photos as “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu.”

The couple posed for pictures at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana. Aditi and Siddharth had earlier worked together in the 2021 film Maha Samundram following which they began dating.

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar which also starred Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh. On the other hand, Siddharth was seen in the Tamil film Indian 2. He has films like Test, Indian 3, Miss Youand an untitled film with 8 Thottakkal director Sri Ganesh in different stages of development.

