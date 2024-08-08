Actors Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged; first pictures out

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were engaged on Thursday (August 8, 2024) morning.

Chaitanya's father and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna shared the news on his official X page.

Nagarjuna said he is "overjoyed" to welcome Sobhita to the family.

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

"Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love," he wrote alongside a series of pictures of the engaged couple.

Chaitanya, 37, and Sobhita, 32, were rumoured to have been dating since 2022 after they were spotted on a vacation in Europe.

Reports of the couple getting engaged were doing the rounds on social media since morning.

Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 to 2021.

Chaitanya and Sobhita have never starred together in a film. He was most recently seen in the series Dhootha, whereas her latest film was Monkey Man.