Actors mourn demise of ‘Bigg Boss’ talent manager Pista Dhakad

Several actors, including former Bigg Boss contestants took to social media to offer their condolences to the departed soul.

Actors Kamya Panjabi, Prince Narula, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Himanshi Khurana on Saturday expressed their grief over the untimely demise of Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad.

Dhakad, 25, died on Friday after her scooter slipped near Film City Road in suburban Mumbai. She was crushed under a van.

Narula remembered Dhakad as a positive personality.

“You reside in our heart in a way that it seemed we knew you since childhood. I haven’t seen a positive person like you. Someone who always wanted good of everyone and who used to always stay happy,” he posted on Instagram.

Recalling his last meeting with Dhakad, he said, “We didn’t know that the Goa trip that you, Yuvika and I took would be our last together. No one can fill your void in our industry and our life. Love you always.”

Bhattacharjee said she was shocked with the news.

“Rest in peace my girl..I am going to miss you my pista badam…Condolences and strength to her family & friends,” she wrote.

Khurana posted a picture of Dhakad with Bigg Boss host, superstar Salman Khan, on photo-video sharing website and wrote, “Life is uncertain. P.S. Talent manager of Bigg Boss,” she said.

Punjabi, Yuvika Chaudhary, Shenaz Gill, Jasmin Bhasin too offered their condolences.