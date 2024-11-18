Actor Uma Dasgupta, one of ‘Pather Panchali’s pivotal characters, dies at 84

Uma Dasgupta, who immortalised the role of 'Durga' in Satyajit Ray's iconic film Pather Panchali died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday (November 18, 2024), family sources said.

“The 84-year-old actor, who had been suffering from cancer for a long time, is survived by her daughter,” they said.

Having been cast in the role of Durga in Pather Panchali, adapted from the eponymous novel of writer Bibhutibhusan Bandyopadhyay, at the age of 14, Ms. Dasgupta won the hearts of audiences worldwide for the portrayal of the character immortalising certain scenes like drenched in rains and picking up mangoes at an orchard after a nor'wester with her little brother Apu.

She was noticed by Ray during her stage performance as a child artist in a school function and the director got in touch with her school and family.

Despite the worldwide acclaim and applause for her role in Pather Panchali, she retreated into her private space and was never seen in any other film later on.

She was a teacher by profession.

Contacted, the maestro’s director son Sandip Ray told PTI, “I was told by father how instinctive and natural she was before the camera and gave the perfect shot in a single take.”

“Whatever father used to tell her during rehearsal and briefing before a shot, she was so intelligent, it did not need further prodding or prompting as the camera rolled. And father would tell us later on that Uma took to the character like a fish in water,” he said.

Being a little child in 1954-55, Sandip Ray did not have a personal memory about how Dasgupta fared on the shooting floor and in outdoors, but later on, they met occasionally at functions and events.

"We had last met at a function related to Pather Panchali. That was long back. Don't know why she did not act in any more films," he added.