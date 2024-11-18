 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Uma Dasgupta, one of ‘Pather Panchali’s pivotal characters, dies at 84

The actor, who had been suffering from cancer for a long time, died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday

Published - November 18, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Uma Dasgupta in a still from ‘Pather Panchali’

Uma Dasgupta in a still from ‘Pather Panchali’

Uma Dasgupta, who immortalised the role of 'Durga' in Satyajit Ray's iconic film Pather Panchali died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday (November 18, 2024), family sources said.

“The 84-year-old actor, who had been suffering from cancer for a long time, is survived by her daughter,” they said.

Having been cast in the role of Durga in Pather Panchali, adapted from the eponymous novel of writer Bibhutibhusan Bandyopadhyay, at the age of 14, Ms. Dasgupta won the hearts of audiences worldwide for the portrayal of the character immortalising certain scenes like drenched in rains and picking up mangoes at an orchard after a nor'wester with her little brother Apu.

Satyajit Ray’s ‘Pather Panchali’ declared best Indian film by International Federation of Film Critics

She was noticed by Ray during her stage performance as a child artist in a school function and the director got in touch with her school and family.

Despite the worldwide acclaim and applause for her role in Pather Panchali, she retreated into her private space and was never seen in any other film later on.

She was a teacher by profession.

Contacted, the maestro’s director son Sandip Ray told PTI, “I was told by father how instinctive and natural she was before the camera and gave the perfect shot in a single take.”

Revisiting a classic

“Whatever father used to tell her during rehearsal and briefing before a shot, she was so intelligent, it did not need further prodding or prompting as the camera rolled. And father would tell us later on that Uma took to the character like a fish in water,” he said.

Being a little child in 1954-55, Sandip Ray did not have a personal memory about how Dasgupta fared on the shooting floor and in outdoors, but later on, they met occasionally at functions and events.

"We had last met at a function related to Pather Panchali. That was long back. Don't know why she did not act in any more films," he added.

Published - November 18, 2024 07:12 pm IST

Related Topics

cinema / Bengali cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.