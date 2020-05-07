Actor Tovino Thomas’ recommendations for your lockdown watching

Breaking Bad

A still from ‘Breaking Bad’

This crime drama is definitely is one of the best series in my opinion. The transformation of the lead character, Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston), is a treat to watch.

Explained

I love watching documentaries in general and this documentary TV series, which is available on Netflix, is very informative. Most of the topics explored are quite relevant and closely related to our everyday lives.

FRIENDS

FRIENDS team

Anyday! I don’t think I need to explain why I love this one. Undoubtedly, it's one of the most viewed shows ever. I like watching FRIENDS with my friends!

Sacred Games

Our desi hit series is beautifully made and showcases some great performances. The storyline too is intricately plotted. Perhaps, one of the best ‘Indian International’ web series out there.

Money Heist

I started watching the Spanish series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) last year after a friend of mine recommended it. The way the series is made is quite different. Though essentially a heist story, it’s moving as well, maybe what makes the characters close to our heart.

