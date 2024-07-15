ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, wife Aarthi name their baby boy Pavan

Updated - July 15, 2024 02:15 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 01:57 pm IST

Aarthi and Sivakarthikeyan, who tied the knot in 2010, welcomed their third child on June 2

The Hindu Bureau

Sivakarthikeyan with his wife Aarthi; with their newborn son, Pavan | Photo Credit: @sivakarthikeyan/Instagram

Actor Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi have named their third child, a baby boy, Pavan. The Maaveeran-star announced the same on social media on Monday with a short video from the naming ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor thanked his wife in the post and wrote, “I was there by your side in the operation theatre and saw what you went through to deliver our babies. I am forever grateful to you for enduring the pain in creating this beautiful world for me.”

Aarthi and Sivakarthikeyan, who tied the knot in 2010, welcomed their third child on June 2. The couple already has a daughter named Aaradhana and a son named Gugan.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan, who was last seen in this year’s Ayalaan, will be seen in Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film, produced by Kamal Haasan, features Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund, who was martyred while fighting militants in Shopian, Kashmir, in April 2014, and was posthumously bestowed with the Ashok Chakra, the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
‘Amaran’ teaser: Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan prepares his men for battle

After Amaran, the star will be seen in SK23, which is directed by AR Murugadoss and stars Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead.

As a producer, Sivakarthikeyan’s Kottukkaali, starring Soori and Anna Ben, has been getting many accolades in the festival circuit and is gearing up for a release in theatres.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US