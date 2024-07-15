Actor Sivakarthikeyan, wife Aarthi name their baby boy Pavan

Actor Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi have named their third child, a baby boy, Pavan. The Maaveeran-star announced the same on social media on Monday with a short video from the naming ceremony.

The actor thanked his wife in the post and wrote, “I was there by your side in the operation theatre and saw what you went through to deliver our babies. I am forever grateful to you for enduring the pain in creating this beautiful world for me.”

Aarthi and Sivakarthikeyan, who tied the knot in 2010, welcomed their third child on June 2. The couple already has a daughter named Aaradhana and a son named Gugan.

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan, who was last seen in this year’s Ayalaan, will be seen in Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film, produced by Kamal Haasan, features Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund, who was martyred while fighting militants in Shopian, Kashmir, in April 2014, and was posthumously bestowed with the Ashok Chakra, the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award.

After Amaran, the star will be seen in SK23, which is directed by AR Murugadoss and stars Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead.

As a producer, Sivakarthikeyan’s Kottukkaali, starring Soori and Anna Ben, has been getting many accolades in the festival circuit and is gearing up for a release in theatres.