Actor Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack after ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ shoot, undergoes angioplasty

December 15, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 09:45 am IST - Mumbai

Actor Shreyas is being treated at Belle Vue Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai.

ANI

Actor Shreyas Talpade | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Shreyas Talpade, suffered a heart attack after finishing a shoot in Mumbai on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

.As per a source close to the actor, "Shreyas, 47, was shooting for Welcome to the Jungle and in the evening he suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty. He is fine now."

Shreyas is admitted to Belle Vue Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai. Meanwhile, he is gearing up for 'Welcome to the Jungle'. (Welcome 3) is being directed by Ahmed Khan.

The star cast of the film also includes Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma.

The film is the third instalment of the hit franchise Welcome, which starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

The second instalment was titled Welcome Back which was released in the year 2015. Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part.Both films were helped by Anees Bazmee.

