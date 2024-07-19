ADVERTISEMENT

Actor-producer Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa dies after battle with cancer

Updated - July 19, 2024 05:07 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 05:06 pm IST

She was undergoing treatment in Germany for about three years, said a source

PTI

Krishan Kumar with his daughter Tishaa

Tishaa Kumar, daughter of former actor and T-Series producer Krishan Kumar, has died at the age of 21 after a battle with cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krishan Kumar's daughter was being treated in Germany, a source told PTI. "Tishaa was diagnosed with cancer and she was undergoing treatment for it for about three years. She flew to Germany a few days back for cancer treatment at a hospital there. She passed away yesterday," the source added.

Aparna Vastarey, actor, TV presenter and Kannada voice of Bengaluru Metro, passes away

In a statement, the spokesperson of T-Series also confirmed the news about Tishaa's demise.

"Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that the family's privacy is respected," the statement read.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tishaa was cousin of T-Series head Bhushan Kumar. Her father Krishan Kumar is known for starring in films such as Bewafa Sanam and Kasam Teri Kasam in the 1990s.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US