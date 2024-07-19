GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor-producer Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa dies after battle with cancer

She was undergoing treatment in Germany for about three years, said a source

Updated - July 19, 2024 05:07 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 05:06 pm IST

PTI
Krishan Kumar with his daughter Tishaa

Krishan Kumar with his daughter Tishaa

Tishaa Kumar, daughter of former actor and T-Series producer Krishan Kumar, has died at the age of 21 after a battle with cancer.

Krishan Kumar's daughter was being treated in Germany, a source told PTI. "Tishaa was diagnosed with cancer and she was undergoing treatment for it for about three years. She flew to Germany a few days back for cancer treatment at a hospital there. She passed away yesterday," the source added.

Aparna Vastarey, actor, TV presenter and Kannada voice of Bengaluru Metro, passes away

In a statement, the spokesperson of T-Series also confirmed the news about Tishaa's demise.

"Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that the family's privacy is respected," the statement read.

Tishaa was cousin of T-Series head Bhushan Kumar. Her father Krishan Kumar is known for starring in films such as Bewafa Sanam and Kasam Teri Kasam in the 1990s.

