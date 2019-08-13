Actor Nithya Menen refutes allegations of insensitivity over Kerala floods

Nithya Menen, who is making her Bollywood debut with Mission Mangal, came live on her Facebook page on August 12: not to promote the Akshay Kumar starrer releasing on August 15, but to respond to the allegations of insensitivity on her part, in the wake of the floods in her native Kerala.

In the video, which attracted 40,000 views within 10 hours, she says that she has been seeing allegations that she has not posted anything on social media about the Kerala floods but has been promoting Mission Mangal. “Usually when people say something like that, I let it go, but I am not letting go (this time) because the comments are getting more and more vindictive,” says Nithya, who has made her presence felt across the languages in South Indian cinema after making a fine debut opposite Mohanal in the Malayalam film Aakasha Gopuram in 2008.

“I decided to do a video and tell my side (of the story),” she says. “You should not assume that people are not doing anything if they are posting anything on social media. I don’t use certain things for social media. There are only few things that I use social media for.”

She says she doesn't believe in posting something saddening and then just moving on. “We all help and just because you don’t hear anything about it, it doesn’t mean we are not doing anything,” she says.

About promoting her films on social media, she says it is part of what she has to do. “I have seen comments that I am getting money for it and that is why I am doing it, but that is not correct,” she says. “We have to do it as actors. When a movie is releasing we have to do promotions. It is not as if we are enjoying it and having fun. It is only promotion, please understand that.”

Nithya adds all those people criticising her must ask themselves what they have done. “Then maybe you will never again post negative comments and point fingers at others,” she says.

In Mission Mangal, she plays one of the women scientists who worked on the ISRO’s Mars Orbiter Mission. The ensemble cast of the film directed by Jagan Shakti includes Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Sharman Joshi.