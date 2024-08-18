Actor Mohanlal hospitalised after suffering from fever, breathing difficulties

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal was recently admitted to a private hospital in Kochi after suffering from high-grade fever, breathing difficulties and muscle pain. He was discharged after taking necessary treatment, and is currently taking rest.

According to a press release from Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, the actor is suspected to have a viral respiratory infection and “has been advised to take medications with 5 days rest and to avoid crowded places.”

News reports state that the 64-year-old wrapped the Gujarat schedule of his upcoming movie, L2: Empuraan, and returned to Kochi to finish the post-production works of his directorial debut, Barroz.

The news comes just a day after the star announced the new release date of Barroz. The 3D fantasy drama, based on the book ‘Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure’ by Jijo Punnoose, releases on October 3