GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Mohanlal hospitalised after suffering from fever, breathing difficulties

The actor is suspected to have a viral respiratory infection and has been advised to rest

Updated - August 18, 2024 05:20 pm IST

Published - August 18, 2024 05:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mohanlal

Mohanlal | Photo Credit: @mohanlal/Instagram

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal was recently admitted to a private hospital in Kochi after suffering from high-grade fever, breathing difficulties and muscle pain. He was discharged after taking necessary treatment, and is currently taking rest.

According to a press release from Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, the actor is suspected to have a viral respiratory infection and “has been advised to take medications with 5 days rest and to avoid crowded places.”

News reports state that the 64-year-old wrapped the Gujarat schedule of his upcoming movie, L2: Empuraan, and returned to Kochi to finish the post-production works of his directorial debut, Barroz.

The news comes just a day after the star announced the new release date of Barroz. The 3D fantasy drama, based on the book ‘Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure’ by Jijo Punnoose, releases on October 3

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.