Actor Mehreen Pirzada, politician Bhavya Bishnoi call off engagement

Mumbai

04 July 2021 12:58 IST

The duo got engaged on March 12 in Jaipur.

Actor Mehreen Pirzada and politician Bhavya Bishnoi have “amicably” decided to not go ahead with their wedding, nearly four months after their engagement.

Ms. Pirzada and Mr. Bishnoi took to their respective social media accounts on Saturday and posted statements calling off the engagement.

Ms. Pirzada, who has featured in Telugu, Tamil and the Hindi film Phillauri, said the decision was taken by the duo “in the best interest”.

“With respect in my heart I would like to say that from now on I have no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members or friends. This is the only statement I will be making regarding this and I hope that everyone respects my privacy as this is a very private matter,” the 26-year-old actor wrote.

“Meanwhile I will continue to work and am looking forward to giving my best in my future projects and performances,” she added.

Mr. Bishnoi, grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, said the former couple mutually decided to call off the engagement due to “differences in values and compatibility”.

“I walk away from this with my head held high knowing I left no stone unturned to show utmost love and respect to Mehreen and her family. I walk away with no regrets. I suppose we were too good for each other, and destiny would have it otherwise,” Mr. Bishnoi, 28, said.

In his statement, Mr. Bishnoi also alleged that some people were spreading “falsehoods” about his family and warned to take legal action.

“For some people spreading falsehoods about my family and me, I don’t owe you an explanation. But if your lies come to my knowledge, I will personally and legally hold you accountable for them. My family and I live with integrity, and have the highest respect for women. If untrue mud-slinging makes you happy, then please seek help,” Mr. Bishnoi wrote.

Ms. Pirazada and Mr. Bishnoi got engaged on March 12 in Jaipur.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the Telugu comedy F3, a sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration.