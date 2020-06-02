Janina Gavankar live on Instagram @thehinduweekend

Janina Gavankar is an actor, a filmmaker, a classical musician, a voice actor, an activist, a gamer, an investor, the first actor on Twitter... the list goes on. Hollywood knows Gavankar from her roles on The Morning Show, The Way Back, and most recently Space Force. And the tech industry knows her as Star Wars: Battlefront II’s Iden Versio, the Imperial agent, in full CG. She is also set to star in the second series of successful Disney series The Mandalorian — the Mumbai-origin multi-hyphenate is keeping audiences on their toes with her creativity.

For The Hindu Weekend, I spoke with Gavankar in February, but in this edition of #LockdownWithWeekend, she reveals her unusual approach to entertainment and its diversity, and how she stays driven. Plus, we share some fan theories with her about the Star Wars legacy and invite her thoughts on them — it would be criminal not to!

