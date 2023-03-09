ADVERTISEMENT

Actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

March 09, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - Mumbai

Satish Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as Mr India, Deewana Mastana, and Udta Punjab.

PTI

Actor Satish Kaushik

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away following a heart attack early Thursday, March 9, 2023 morning, said his close friend and industry colleague Anupam Kher.

He was 66.

According to Mr. Kher, Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness.

"He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack," Mr. Kher said.

An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mr India, Deewana Mastana, and Udta Punjab.

Known for his comic timing, Kaushik was also a director. His most popular films as a filmmaker are Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.

