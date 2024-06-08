Actor Chetan Kumar criticizes State Govrenment’s ban on ‘Hamare Baarah’

Actor and social activist Chetan Kumar has criticized the State Government for banning the screening of the movie, Hamare Baarah, following objections from Muslim organizations.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Chetan Kumar said the government’s decision was an assault on the freedom of speech and expression. When the movie had been cleared by the Censor Board after several cuts, the State Government should not have banned the movie. “The government is engaged in politics of appeasement. There is no need for banning. Let the movie be screened and the public respond. If anyone has objections to the movie, let them bring it before the Censor Board,” he said.

Further, he said that the government took the decision only based on the movie trailer. “There are many movies that glorify crime and exploitation of women. Many people facing trial for criminal activities often said that they were influenced by the movies. If we go by that logic, we have to ban every movie. When there is a separate system called the Censor Board, the government should not interfere,” he said.

The actor also demanded the State Government release the data from the socio-economic survey conducted by the State Commission for Backward Classes. “It has been several months since the report was submitted to the Chief Minister. Why Siddaramaiah has not released it to the public,” he wanted to know. He urged the CM to release the data and take up programmes for the benefit of the socially and educationally backward sections of society.

Mr. Chetan Kumar said during his visit to Tirthahalli he noticed 23 families of Dombaru, a nomadic tribe, in the town with no proper place. They had not got land to build houses, even after repeated demands. “An acre of land has been identified for them. But, it has not been allotted. I demand the State Government grant land to the nomadic tribes,” he said.