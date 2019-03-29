Of energy and emotions

Popular Mumbai-based choreographer, , will be in Bengaluru with his work Agni. He will be here with his Navdhara India Dance Theatre, Mumbai, as part of Nritarutya’s festival of dance, Adhyaya, organized by Mayuri Upadhya.

“Ashley Lobo, sacrifice and knowledge,” explains Ashley over the phone from Mumbai. He adds that his choreography uses a “unique” technique created by him called Prana Paint, which “explores movement through yoga, breath and touch,” says Ashley. who is trained from Australia at the Bodenweiser Dance Centre (under the late Margaret Chapple) and at Sydney Dance Company.

Ashley is also a Bollywood choreographer and has choreographed actors such as Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar and more and worked in films such as Tamasha, Bombay Velvet, Cocktail, Rockstar and Dhoom to name a few.

Classical base

Talking about contemporary dance, Ashley says, “Most contemporary dance companies normally don’t have classical-based ballet in their repertoire. We do present dance ballets using improvisations that are created into movements. We have also used nuances of Kathak,” explains Ashley, who is “thankful to be invited to the festival. We need this kind of support for our style of dance. In India we have two styles — classical and modern. Agni represents the modern.”

The ace choreographer gets upset when “people overseas are not even aware that contemporary dance exists in India. This form is thriving here. Most dances do lean towards classical dance. The narrative may be classical, but the execution is modern,” he reasons adding that “we are way behind when compared to over seas contemporary dancers. The good point is that as an artiste we can still communicate to the audience accurately, no matter what the from or style is. We use emotions, energy and movement to communicate, hence the language does not matter. I can wear jeans and a T-shirt and still be an Indian. The form or style does not matter as long you are able to connect with the audience here or world wide,” states the dancer-choreographer, who has also presented Agni at Israel’s Suzanne Dellal Centre last year.

Agni will be staged in Bengaluru on March 29 at ADA Rangamandira at 7 pm.

Tickets are available on bookmyshow.com