Academy sets Oscar dates for next four years

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC have announced the dates of Oscars and also declared the dates till 2021.

90th Oscars: March 4, 2018

91st: February 24, 2019

92nd: February 23, 2020

93rd: February 28, 2021

The date for the 90th Oscars, which had already been announced, is moving into March as not to compete with the Winter Olympics.

The closing ceremony of the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, will be held on February 25.

The next Oscars will take place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.