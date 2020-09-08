Watch | Abhay Deol: demanding your attention

08 September 2020 12:24 IST

Outspoken, with a drive to experiment and a strong social media presence — Abhay Deol talks to The Hindu Weekend about his new series, 'JL50' on SonyLIV and tackling the digital frontier

Abhay Deol's next release, SonyLIV’s JL50 is a series based on a plane crash that’s discovered decades after it went down. The whodunit that also stars Pankaj Kapur and Piyush Mishra has elements of time travel. While the show is the 44-year-old’s first attempt at serialised storytelling (“though it was shot like a film”), it is experimental and high-concept enough to fit right in with his past work. “It doesn’t pander to the mainstream or a formula. It has got its own originality,” is how he describes the show on a Zoom call from his home in Los Angeles.

