Aarti on Jayam Ravi’s divorce announcement: ‘It was made without my knowledge or consent’

Updated - September 11, 2024 12:13 pm IST

Ravi and Aarti married in June 2009 and are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan

The Hindu Bureau

Jayam Ravi and Aarti

Just a couple of days after actor Jayam Ravi announced his separation from his wife Aarti, she has now broken her silence on the dissolution news. Aarti has come out with a statement stating that the news about her separation was “made without my knowledge or consent”.

Aarti, who took to Instagram to share a statement in English and Tamil, said, “I was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a signiﬁcant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves.”

Citing how she never got the opportunity to discuss this with Ravi, Aarti said, “For some time, I have sought several opportunities to speak directly with my husband, hoping to have an open dialogue in a manner that honours the commitment we made to one another and to our family. Sadly, that opportunity was not afforded to me, leaving both my children and me completely blindsided by this announcement. The decision to walk out of our marriage is purely one-sided and does not beneﬁt our family.”

“Despite the pain this has caused, I have chosen to remain digniﬁed and refrained from public comment until now. It has been hard to endure the false public narrative that has unfairly placed blame on me and subjected my character to attacks. As a mother, my ﬁrst priority is and always will be the well-being of my children. I cannot stand by while this narrative affects them, and I will not allow these unfounded allegations to go unaddressed,” said Aarti. “My focus remains on the well-being of our children and helping them navigate this difficult time with the strength and integrity they deserve. I trust that in time, the full context of our situation will be understood.”

Ravi announced their separation on Monday the 9th of September, 2024, a day before his birthday. It came after news about their separation started making the rounds a few months back and it gained momentum when Aarti deleted photos of him from her Instagram profile.

In Ravi’s statement, the actor said that the “decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved”.

Ravi and Aarti married in June 2009 and are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan. Aarti is the daughter of noted television producer, Sujatha Vijayakumar who has also bankrolled Ravi-starrers like Bhoomi and Siren.

