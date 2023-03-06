ADVERTISEMENT

A Melodious night

March 06, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST

The two-day Music for Harmony festival brought an impressive lineup of vocalists and instrumentalists together

Ranu Joardar

Vocalist Arshad Ali Khan with  Asif Khan and Lalit Sisodia on tabla and harmonium respectively | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Music has always been associated with peace and harmony. With an aim to usher in peace, the NADD Foundation (Noble Art Documentation and Development) organised a two-day Music for Harmony festival of classical music in the India Habitat Centre (IHC) with an impressive lineup of vocalists and instrumentalists.

Music for Harmony has been held annually for the past 10 years except during the pandemic. The concert series was the brainchild of recitalist, soloist and founder of Nadd Foundation, Pt Durjay Bhaumik. “We organise these concerts every year, and tour different states over a couple of months, with several celebrated artists from the Indian musical fraternity.”

This year, the festival sought to restore the atmosphere of deep inner peace through Indian Classical Music. The musical fiesta was a combination of live performances by distinguished names in the arena of Hindustani Classical Music. “We will be holding another festival in March in Kolkata,” Somnath Pal, State Coordinator NADD Foundation, said.

The recently held festival, began with Astha Goswami’s vocal recital with the popular Carnatic raga, Hansadhwani. After Bilambit Laya Ektal Bandish, Adachartal Bandish and Drut Teental Tarana, she concluded with Holi Dadra based on Mishra Khamaj. She was accompanied by Ustad Akhtar Hasan on the tabla and Kaushik Mitra on the harmonium.

Sitar artist Subrata De along with Pt Durjay Bhaumik on tabla | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Neel Ranjan Mukherjee concluded the first day with Raga Kirvani followed by a self-composed dhun based on Raga Mishra Pilu played on the Hawaiian guitar. He was accompanied by Zuheb Ahmed.

The second day began with a sitar recital by Subrata De of Raga Puriya Dhaneshree - Alap and Jod followed by a Bilamvit Teen Tal Bandish, Matta Tal Madhyalaya Bandish and Drut Teental Bandish. He was accompanied on the tabla by Pt Durjay Bhaumik.

The festival concluded with Arshad Ali Khan’s vocal recital with Raga Rageshree based on Madhyalaya Jhaptal Bandish, followed by a Teen Tal Bandish, and Tarana. He was accompanied by Asif Khan and Lalit Sisodia on tabla and harmonium respectively.

