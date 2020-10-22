Watch | A golu based on the film ‘Mayabazaar’

22 October 2020 21:02 IST

A video featuring a father-son duo, who have recreated ‘Mayabazaar’ in their golu for Navrathri

The song Kalyana Samayal Saadham is from the hit fantasy film Mayabazaar. A father-son duo in Chennai have recreated the movie in their golu for Navrathri. R Suresh and his son Saketh have transformed over 50 Barbie dolls into various characters. The entire story of Mayabazaar has been timed to 7-minutes using Google Routines.

