A glorious celebration of the arts

The ongoing Bengaluru International Arts Festival is a confluence of music, dance, theatre and all things artistic

Normally held for a period of nine days at nine different venues within the city, the Bengaluru International Arts Festival (BIAF) 2020, is a virtual fest this time around.

For their 13th edition this year, BIAF has chosen the theme ‘Celebrating Harmony Through Arts’ and was inaugurated on October 9.

“As artistes, we always wanted an international festival in India just like the ones held in Singapore or Europe. Over the years, with as many as 1,500 artistes from around 30 countries participating in this festival, we have felt a sense of achievement,” says Veena Murthy Vijay, a Bharatnatya and Kuchipudi guru, who founded this platform for performing arts with Suma Sudhindra, a veena maestro.

“We had hoped the pandemic situation would’ve improved by October, but when it didn’t, we decided to go ahead with a virtual format. It was encouraging to get a positive response from artistes in Russia, Indonesia and Malaysia for this year’s event,” says Veena.

BIAF has collaborated with Kala Yatra helmed by Sonal Mansingh and their events will also be streamed at this year’s fest.

The second leg of the festival from October 16-18, will see a Kuchipudi performance by Swathi Atluri and a retelling of Ramayana in the Bharatnatya Margamformat by the Punyah Dance company, among other performances.

“A modern dance presentation by the Tarak Dance Company titled ‘Big High to new Normal’ will also be a part of the event,” she adds.

One can view the second session of BIAF on www.facebook.com/Bengaluruinternationalartsfestival/ or YouTube at Biaf.aim /www.biaf.co.in