A DJ-Turned-Nanny

Idris Elba, who has waltzed into the hearts of his fans by starring in crime films and series mostly, has chosen the Dwayne Johnson route to enter the world of comedies. Last year, he created and starred in In the Long Run, a series centering on a family in London, and, this year, he’s back with Turn Up Charlie. The new series follows his life as he steers his energies into becoming a better person by focusing on his work, and not wasting his talent and time on vices.

The Netflix original Turn Up Charlie isn’t a striking comedy drama that we’ve not seen before. The tropes of an egotistic middle-aged man trying to re-stabilize his career are something that we’ve gotten used to over the years, thanks to Indian cinema. Ali Abbas Zafar’s 2016 Hindi movie Sultan, starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, came to mind when I was watching the Netflix offering, for their men struggle with similar issues even though the reasons for their fall from grace aren’t the same.

Charlie (Elba) was a much-loved and respected singer once upon a time. But, now, he lives with his nosy aunt and deejays at parties where people don’t dance. This matter doesn’t bother him at all as he has crossed the stage of self-introspection. He isn’t looking for a chance to prove his wizardry; however, when he stumbles upon an opportunity to reconnect with his childhood friend (JJ Feild as David) who has become an actor, at a wedding, he leaves no stone unturned to make his way into David’s family.

But Charlie is not a serial manipulator. In fact, he goes to great lengths to do the job he’s asked to do. He’s roped into serve as the nanny for David’s precocious daughter, Gabrielle (Frankie Hervey). While Gabrielle’s dad is a busy actor, her mother, Sara (Piper Perabo), is a busier DJ who works day-and-night without a break. And since Gabrielle isn’t an easy child to manage, the parents request Charlie to help them out.

For an eleven-year-old girl who has never been to a proper school in her life, Gabrielle knows a lot of cuss words. She often gets mad at her parents for leaving her out of their plans. Moreover, she doesn’t want to be monitored. She thinks she can take care of herself. When Charlie offers to build a bridge between them, she tells him that it’s not real friendship if her parents are paying him to look after her. It’s a point to chew on for Charlie, obviously, but he’s willing to look beyond the child’s doubts and tantrums, for he sees the little girl as his mate’s daughter first and not just as a sly opportunity to use Sara’s studio to make new music.

While the initial few episodes have a storyline that kind of links the scenes and emotions together, the series shifts its direction from the fourth episode. And from there on, it starts jumping maniacally. The sub-story involving Sara’s fear of losing Gabrielle to Charlie, or the quarrels that she has with David, aren’t fleshed out enough. They lean on weak poles and fall off the minute the cameras turn toward Charlie.

Elba is a DJ and rapper in real life. So, some of the inspirations for Turn Up Charlie might have come from sources close to him. But for a series that’s co-created by a person from the music business (Elba is one of the creators and executive producers), there’s too little of actual music in the show. I couldn’t help but think of You’re the Worst, another series that’s set in the world of drugs, excessive consumption of alcohol, and music (Aya Cash stars as Gretchen Cutler, a music PR executive).

If you take one look at the layers and tensions that You’re the Worst brings with its set of stories, you’ll understand that Turn Up Charlie is a middling show that mainly runs because of the performances – newcomer Frankie Hervey stands on her own feet in spite of sharing the screen space with Elba and others.