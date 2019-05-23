A coming-of-age story

“Your disability is part of you. It’s what makes you special.” Ryan (Ryan O'Connell plays a younger version of himself) must have heard that from his mom, Karen (Jessica Hecht), a thousand times in his life. He’s a 28-year-old disabled, gay man who’s living with his mom. He has never left the nest as hasn’t felt the need to do so. It’s always been the two of them, with an occasional peekaboo from his grandmother. Their push-and-pull relationship – they keep blaming each other for their miseries in subtle ways – is a direct result of the lack of romantic partners in their lives. But they won’t admit it since they aren’t looking for a solution.

Karen has forgotten the essence of living for herself – this is a trait that’s mined for emotional breakdowns in Indian films; but, in Netflix’s eight-episode series Special, her tangible sadness seems real. And, then, there’s the star of the show, Ryan, who suffers from a mild case of Cerebral Palsy. He can walk and talk; however, his hand-eye coordination isn’t great and it takes a lot of time for him to tie his shoe laces, or wear gloves. In that sense, it’s completely different from JJ DiMeo’s (Micah Fowler) story on ABC’s Speechless, where Fowler plays a teen-aged character with Cerebral Palsy.

Special, on the other hand, focuses on a guy who’s in his late twenties. It’s an age bracket that’s associated with settling down. But Ryan doesn’t follow the herd. He takes up an unpaid internship at a blogging company called Eggwoke, where he’s made to write confessional essays. Like many millennial websites, Eggwoke taps on the box of woke-subjects to gain readers. There’s a brown woman named Kim (Punam Patel), who befriends Ryan on the first day of his work. She comes across as a jovial person who lends her shoulders for the protagonist to cry on. All the same, she hides her insecurities under several layers of lies and clothes.

O'Connell has taken important bits from his life and shrunken them to fifteen-minute tales of surviving and loving in a world that doesn’t care much for disabled-and-queer people. In the series, there’s a scene where a child runs away, screaming, after Ryan gives an explanation about his physical condition. Similarly, there’s another scene where he takes the news of meeting a blind date – a deaf-and-mute person who’s accompanied by his interpreter – rather sourly. He thinks he can do better than him as he feels that his own disability isn’t that bad.

Every relationship that Ryan shares – be it with his mom, Kim, the boss who’s too insensitive in a Michael Scott way, or his crush – gets a full-fledged narrative, which is amazing since the runtime is so limited. Hecht, who’s mostly known for her role in Friends as Susan, is singularly spectacular as a person torn between her adult son and her aging-mother. When she buys a short green dress, she’s told by the latter, “Somebody of your age should not be showing that much skin.” It crushes her desire to look hot for the new neighbor she has fallen in love with. It appears as though all the evil forces have come together to stop her from putting herself first. She’s clearly tired of looking after them, but she does it anyway.

O'Connell makes a strong point about mothers having wishes that don’t involve their immediate family members.

Even in Speechless, Maya (Minnie Driver), JJ DiMeo’s mom, makes sure that her son gets the best of everything, and works day and night to provide him with all the comforts. But there, she’s supported by at least half a dozen folks, whereas Special’s Karen is a single mom.

The idea of actors with disabilities playing characters with the same disabilities is fantastic, as it offers the viewers a no-holds barred look into their lives. And if not for streaming sites, we wouldn’t have gotten the opportunity to understand the problems of people from the underrepresented communities. Special will remain a special show on Netflix for showing us that sometimes falling down is necessary to get up and get going.