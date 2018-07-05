A comedian’s responsibilty is only to stay true to himself, says Aravind SA

Aravind SA is an expert when it comes to selfies, angling the phone with careful precision to get the best shot. “This side okay va? Light and all?,” he asks one of his interviewers, to a roomfull of laughter.

SA, who says he has given up on media ever since his first solo show, Madrasi Da, and its ‘controversial’ lungi dance bit was out, requested a quirky interview; something ‘out of the box’. After running through several alternatives, we decided to gather people — who may or may not be his fans — and give them a chance to ask some, hopefully, tough questions.

After multiple phone calls, about seven people gather at newly opened Novotel, Chamiers Road, patiently waiting for SA to walk in. He arrives, fashionably late by 10 minutes — ‘cinema style’, as he likes to call it.

Shoot!

“For a stand-up comic, I understand that language is the greatest tool for communication. So, does being a comic from Chennai restrict your canvas when you travel elsewhere?” asks Shreya Subramanian, officially initiating our seemingly serious discourse on comedy. SA answers that in his initial days, his shows were well within the boundaries of familiarity, sprinkled with local references.

“It was easy for people to write off Madrasi Da because the name itself suggested that there are only regional references in it. With I Was Not Ready Da, which I am touring with now, I have made the conscious effort to workshop it in unfamiliar areas like Bombay or Gurgaon,” says SA, adding that the challenge lies in straying away from the established format but sticking to the relatable elements at the same time.

When Anagha Natraj asks about how funny he was as a kid, SA chuckles, “I don’t know about funny but I was definitely dramatic all my life.” Reminiscing about his days at school, he says he believes that drama is the essence from which any form of expression takes shape.

“I was always in the thick of things everywhere and in retrospect, I realise that I was a big attention-seeker. The funny guys played off my jokes; I was the Senthil to a Goundamani,” he quips much to the delight of the company who nods in appreciation of the fitting allegory.

SA does not see his journey to being a stand-up comic as one that was born out of sacrifice or great difficulties. To Swetha Girirajan’s question of how he turned his passion into profession and his family’s reaction, he replies, “I did not plan any of this. Truth be told, I just realised that I was bad at pretty much everything else. It took my parents two years to realise that I am doing stand-up comedy for real,” he chuckles.

“Was filmmaking a planned venture or was it exploratory?” asks Naveen Kumar. SA replies, nodding his head fervently, “I had so much of drama in me that I felt the need to express it somewhere and cinema was that canvas,” says SA, adding that Nayagan is one of the few films that inspired him greatly during his school days.

“It’s a movie that I cried to. Each time the song ‘Thenpaandi’ played, I would go to my mom crying and ask her if all of us would die someday,” laughs SA. However, he says that cinema is a field that youngsters get easily lured by, not fully understanding the actual task at hand.

As the conversation steers back to his stand-up comedy, SA reveals that he is often shown contempt by some audiences with high and absurd expectations.

“Some people accuse you of reusing your content. How do you respond to this?,” asks Prasith Babu. “Accusation is a strong word,” quips SA, explaining, “People come to the same show in different months and ask me why I am repeating jokes. That doesn’t make sense at all. Some audiences don’t know how the ecosystem works.”

Finally, SA, responds to the argument that it is a stand-up comic’s responsibility to question power-structures, “A comedian’s responsibilty is only to stay true to himself. If he thinks that it is an extension of his voice, then great! But if you feel these are all expectations that are projected on to you, it is the comedian’s decision to take it up or not.”