Watch | A chat with the cast of The Wheel of Time

27 November 2021 14:26 IST

Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney and the cast of Amazon Prime Video’s new series discuss Robert Jordan’s epic and representation of gender

Urban legend has it that The Wheel of Time series, which started shooting in Prague over two-and-a-half years ago, came about because Amazon’s Jeff Bezos wanted to create a fantasy epic that would surpass Game of Thrones’ success.

The fantasy tale is directed by a woman, a breakthrough of sorts for German cinematographer-director Uta Briesewitz, who is thrilled to be helming a show of this scale — an “opportunity reserved for male directors in the past”.

Amazon Prime Video has already confirmed season two, and shooting has begun. Meanwhile, season one, with its six episodes — Leavetaking, Shadow’s Waiting, A Place of Safety, The Dragon Reborn, Blood Calls Blood, and The Flame of Tar Valon — will premiere on November 19 and run through till December 24.

Advertising

Advertising

Read more: The blue carpet and the cast of ‘The Wheel of Time’