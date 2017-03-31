A baby on ice

Fans of Happy Feet, here is another penguin story for you. Directed by John Downer, Snow Chick – A Penguin’s Tale, revolves around a late-born Emperor Penguin — the only species that breeds during the Antarctic winter, in temperatures of -60 degrees. “The different species of penguins around the world have always intrigued me,” says Downer, who has helmed renowned works such as Supersense and Lifesense, adding, “It is interesting to observe the chicks growing up in tough weather.”

Needless to say, the icy weather conditions made for a challenging shoot, and Downer admits he wouldn’t have been able to do it without his crew. “Frederique Olivier, a marine scientist, was part of the crew. Being a scientist, she knew the behaviour of penguins and could capture certain moments efficiently,” he shares.

There were other challenges, too. “Capturing rare moments of the chick as it grew up was a task. We had to install spy cameras for close shots, which are important to connect the audience to the story,” he says.

Getting creative

Kate Winslet has lent her voice to the film, as narrator. Downer, who has earlier worked with the actress in Pride, a film about two lion cubs, says, “Her voice does justice to each emotion that she wants to put across. Her reactions came straight from her heart; you can feel that in her narration.”

According to Downer, the animal kingdom is a rich world. “I get a lot of freedom to explore and try out new techniques and ideas. I can be more creative and innovative as a filmmaker. There are all kinds of entertainment in the world of wildlife, from drama and humour to excitement. This film, in particular, shows the devotion of parents for their little ones, which is something that humans can connect with as well,” he says.

Down under

At a time when climate change and threatened wildlife are raising concerns across the globe, such films are key. “I would like to pay more emphasis to the need to love and care for animals, and bring awareness about the Antarctic. The fact is that such a huge part of the geographic world is remote and distant from the rest of the civilisation. I want people to know more about such regions, so that they can make a difference,” he says, adding that his next film will focus on the African Savanna.

Today, at 10 pm, on Sony BBC Earth.