Fresh for February

Whether it’s a brand new show or an old favourite returning to the screen, television in February has a lot to offer. Here’s a list:

Taboo — Tom Hardy and Ridley Scott get together in this eight-episode miniseries that is set in 19th-Century England. The Mad Max star plays James Delaney, a man long presumed to be dead in Africa, who returns to England to extract revenge on all those who have wronged him. Taboo promises vengeance, stolen diamonds, an abundance of top hats, and also boasts of an all-star cast that includes Jonathan “The High Sparrow” Pryce, Oona Chaplin and Michael Kelly. (FX India)

Homeland, Season 6 — The show returns to our screens, this time with the focus shifting back to the United States as Carrie (Claire Danes) moves to New York City. The season’s storyline, apart from featuring a firecracker of a political situation will, interestingly enough, also involve an election with a female presidential candidate. The sixth season also feels darker, and seems to hold more intrigue than focusing on the twists that it’s famous for. (Star World & Hotstar)

A Series of Unfortunate Events — Lemony Snicket’s deliciously wicked children’s book series makes its small screen debut with Netflix. The rich, brilliant but chronically unlucky Baudelaire children lose their parents and are put in the care of their relative, Count Olaf, who makes it very clear that he’s only after their large inheritance. Neil Patrick Harris returns to the small screen as the Count, an unabashedly evil and twisted man with a failed drama career. If you liked the books, rest assured that you’ll love the show. (Netflix)

The Young Pope — Jude Law plays Pius XIII, a forty-something Pope elected by Cardinals with the hope that he will be their puppet, except things never really go to plan. Born Lenny of Brooklyn, Pius XIII declares independence and asserts his authority as a master of manipulation.

This HBO series is directed by Oscar award-winning director Paolo Sorrentino, and also stars Diane Keaton, as a nun. If that isn’t good reason for you to get started on watching this show, I don’t know what is. (HBO)

Girls, Season 6 — Lena Dunham’s outrageous and sometimes bawdy coming-of-age drama, Girls, finally comes to an end with the sixth season set to première this month. Although the show has been criticised for having characters that no one could relate to, there’s no doubt that it has made a significant impact on modern pop-culture, with its messy-on-purpose storylines and oddly endearing characters. (Hotstar)