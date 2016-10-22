Fadnavis brokers peace, Karan Johar’s film to release on October 28

The stalemate over the release of Karan Johar’s film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, that stars Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in a cameo, appeared to end on Saturday after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis played mediator and brokered a solution.

Though the Bollywood delegation which attended the meeting said it accepted the MNS demand not to use Pakistani actors in movies henceforth and to carry an insertion before the film paying tributes to Indian soldiers martyred in the Uri and Pathankot attacks, it remained mum on the third demand that film-makers with Pakistani artistes in their films will donate Rs. 5 crore to the Army Welfare Fund from the profits.

As a quid pro quo, the MNS has agreed not to stall the October 28 release of the film.

The decision to release the film was taken at a closed door meeting between MNS chief Raj Thackeray, film-maker Karan Johar and Mr. Fadnavis at the Chief Minister’s official residence.

For us, India comes first, say producers

Film Producer’s Guild Chairman Mukesh Bhatt who attended a closed- door meeting on Saturday with Maharahstra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and film-maker Karan Johar, said, “We had a constructive meeting and shared the emotions of film industry on the entire issue. For us, India comes first. We are Indians first and then comes our business. Our meeting with the CM and Raj Thackeray had been positive.”

Mr Fadnavis had called the meeting to broker a solution to the impasse over the release of Mr Johar’s film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with a cameo by Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

“I have assured the Chief Minister that the industry will not work with Pakistani actors any more. A slate will be inserted at the beginning of the film paying tributes to the martyred soldiers,” Mr Bhatt said adding that the Film Producers Guild will pass a resolution on not working with Pakistani artists and a copy would be sent to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

MNS claims victory

Later interacting with the media at his Shivaji park residence, Mr. Thackeray claimed that the assurances from Karan Johar and the Guild marked the victory of the MNS agitation against films featuring Pakistani actors when cross border attacks from Pakistan continue unabated.

While Mr Fadnavis came for sharp criticism on social media for allowing the MNS to bully Bollywood on this issue instead of pledging security for the film’s release, he defended his actions, saying, “ The Film Producers Guild came forward on their own, and said they want to contribute to the Army.”