Brad Pitt cleared of child abuse charge

Brad Pitt has been cleared after an investigation into whether he behaved abusively toward one of his children, U.S. media has reported.

The claims centred on an alleged incident with his 15-year-old son Maddox in September on a flight from France. Pitt’s estranged wife Angelina Jolie had said Pitt intentionally hit his son, without justification, on the plane, the celebrity website TMZ reported. Social workers interviewed the couple, their children and witnesses who were on the plane, TMZ said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services concluded on Wednesday that Pitt, 52, did not behave abusively, USA Today and CNN reported, quoting a source that had seen the agency’s report. Jolie, 41, filed for divorce in September, citing irreconcilable differences. There are no details on yet on child custody arrangements.