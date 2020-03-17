33% movie-goers say they will stay away from theatres during outbreak

Mumbai

17 March 2020

Offline script registration stopped, Dharma suspends all administrative and production work

With cinema halls in Delhi and subsequently Maharashtra downing shutters, watching films should be the last thing on any person’s mind. And 33% of the country’s regular theatre-goers are likely to stay away from theatres till the threat of the novel coronavirus has reduced, a continuing Ormax Media study on the impact of the pandemic on theatre-going behaviour has said.

The survey was conducted across 80 cities in the Hindi-Tamil-Telugu industries belt between March 12 and 15. This was an increase from the 23% in the poll conducted between March 6 and 8 and 26% in the one conducted between March 9 and 11.

However, 33% still does not seem that huge a figure given the enormity of the health crisis and the fact that cinema halls are closed. “This is people’s perception,” said Ormax CEO Shailesh Kapoor. “If theatres were open and a film that you wanted to watch was running, would you still stay away because of the threat? The trend is more important than the number. It has grown from 26% to 33% in just four days.”

In the days and weeks to follow, the figure is likely to go up even more. “It's a good measure of public panic levels. So when it stops going up or starts going down, one can say panic levels are also going down. All will depend on how many new cases are diagnosed in India in the next few days,” Mr. Kapoor said. The spike was sharper this time in the Hindi-speaking markets, with 39% saying they will stay away as opposed to 28% in the previous poll, and 26% in the one before that. In the South, too, the rise was substantial — 30% from 21% and 17% respectively.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-based Screenwriters Association (SWA) informed its members that offline script registration and the new admissions procedure shall remain closed at the SWA office from March 16 to 31. The SWA’s legal officer won’t be available for appointments either. “In case the situation demands further preventive actions, we shall inform you of the same,” the notice said. The online script registration process on the website shall remain active 24x7.

The Association of Film and Video Editors, too, has called a halt on all editing and post-production work from March 21.

Leading Bollywood studio, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, suspended all administrative and production work until further notice. “We are complying with all the precautionary measures suggested by the government to minimise the risk of exposure to our cast, crew, workers and audience,” it said in a statement, signing off: “We will see you at the movies soon.”