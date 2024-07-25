GIFT a SubscriptionGift
2024 Paris Olympics: Lady Gaga all set to perform at opening ceremony

Gaga was busy with the shoots of her upcoming film ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’, where she plays Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck/Joker, and headlining her Las Vegas residency show, called Enigma + Jazz & Piano

Updated - July 25, 2024 01:04 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 12:44 pm IST

ANI
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga | Photo Credit: GREG ALLEN

Singer-songwriter and actor Lady Gaga is set all to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier, fans had speculated that the 'Shallow' singer would take the stage on the River Seine in Paris alongside Celine Dion, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, and French singer Aya Nakamura. However, the ceremony's lineup of performers has mostly been kept under wraps.

Venice Film Festival 2024 lineup: ‘Joker 2: Folie à Deux’ and Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer’ to headline the Lido

Speculations started when Gaga and Dion were seen landing in Paris ahead of the Olympics. The 'A Star Is Born' actor was spotted waving to admirers outside her car in the French capital, according to social media footage.

Gaga, a Grammy and Oscar-winning performer, was busy with the shoots of her upcoming film 'Joker: Folie A Deux', where she plays Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck/Joker, and headlining her Las Vegas residency show, called Enigma + Jazz & Piano.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix, left, and Lady Gaga in a scene from ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix, left, and Lady Gaga in a scene from ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ | Photo Credit: NIKO TAVERNISE

'Joker: Folie A Deux', a sequel to the 2019 film 'Joker' is set to release in theatres on October 4, 2024, after premiering at the Venice Film Festival. In the sequel, Phoenix reprises his role as Joker, and Lady Gaga joins as Harley Quinn. The movie will mostly take place in Arkham Asylum.

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ teaser: Lady Gaga puts a smile on Joaquin Phoenix 

Gaga’s Olympic opening ceremony performance marks her first time on a televised stage since her stripped-down rendition of ‘Hold My Hand’ at the 95th Academy Awards last year. The song from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ was nominated for Best Original Song.

