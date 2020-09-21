Emmy Awards 2020 | 'Schitt's Creek' sweeps comedy awards

21 September 2020 05:49 IST

All the winners from the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, livestreamed from the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles.

“Schitt’s Creek” stars Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy won top comedy acting Emmy Awards as the ceremony kicked off Sunday, a sign that the quirky little Canadian show was having a big night.

O’Hara accepted the award virtually in the pandemic-safe ceremony.

"Though these are the strangest of days, may you have as much joy being holed up in a room or two with your family as I had with my dear Roses,” O’Hara said, surrounded in a decorated room by mask-wearing co-stars who play the Rose family members.

Advertising

Advertising

Levy called it “ironical that the strangest role I ever played lands me an Emmy for a comedy performance. I have to seriously question what I’ve been doing” for the past 50 years.

Moments later, Levy’s son Daniel, won the award for comedy writing for an episode of “Schitt’s Creek.”

The coronavirus pandemic has meant no red carpet and no physical audience for the three-hour show. Instead producers have sent camera kits and microphones to all the nominees, who are choosing how and where they want to be seen. They have been encouraged to get creative with their acceptance speeches as well as locations, meaning even the show's producers are in for a few surprises.

In this video grab captured on Sept. 20, 2020, Jennifer Aniston, left, and Jimmy Kimmel sanitize the winner's envelope during the 72nd Emmy Awards event in Los Angeles. | Photo Credit: AP

List of winners at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards:

Best Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series: Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek

Actor in a comedy series: Eugene Levy for Schitt's Creek

Actor in a comedy series: Daniel Levy for Schitt's Creek

Directing in a Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, Andrew Cividino for Schitt's Creek

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Annie Murphy for Schitt's Creek

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Daniel Levy for Schitt's Creek