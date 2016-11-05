Entertainment

‘The Simpsons’ makes television history

Animated series The Simpsons has made TV history after it was renewed for a 29th and 30th season. With the pick-up, the U.S. show is now the longest-running scripted series of all time, and during its 30th season, the show will hit 669 episodes, which will set another record for the most episodes of any scripted show, reported Variety.

“This is yet another record-setting moment for what is truly a landmark series,” Fox Television Group chairmen and CEOs, Dana Walden and Gary Newman, said. “ The Simpsons has meant so much to the network, the studio and everyone at Fox... Congratulations to everyone who works on this groundbreaking series... you comprise one of the greatest collections of creative talent in the history of the medium. And to the millions of Simpsons fans around the world, thank you for watching all these years. We’re happy to tell you there’s lots more to come,” they said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 12:39:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/%E2%80%98The-Simpsons%E2%80%99-makes-television-history/article16437592.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY